56 more Covid-19 deaths

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation’s Covid-19 related deaths continue to increase after the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that 56 more deaths and 2 156 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to statistics from the Ministry, as of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 2 029 while the national recovery rate stands at 69 percent.

“2 156 new cases (all local) and 56 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 1 594 today (Thursday) from 1 480. There has been an increase in cases over the last seven days with the highest peak of 2 156 new cases reported today (Thursday).

“525 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 68 percent and active cases go up to 17 499. As of June 9, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 62 383 confirmed cases, 42 855 recoveries and 2 029 deaths,” reads the statement.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Thursday 29 750 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative number to 848 808 while 5 071 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 584 770.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Harare with 31 deaths and Mashonaland West with 6 deaths recorded.

Mashonaland East had the highest number of 327 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 312 new cases and Harare with 278 cases.

As of July 7, 2021 at 3PM, there were 633 people were hospitalised with 96 new admissions, of which 27 were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 380 had mild to moderate symptoms. 65 patients had severe symptoms while 161 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.