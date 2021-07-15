58 more Covid-19 deaths … Byo records 20 deaths in one day

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO had the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday as the country continues to experience a rise in new cases and fatalities.

The city recorded 20 deaths from the country total of 58, with 3 110 new cases recorded on Wednesday in the country.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Wednesday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 2 332 while the national recovery rate stands at 64 percent.

“3 110 new cases (all local) and 58 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 2 307 today (Wednesday) from 2 186. There has been an increase in cases over the last seven days with the highest peak of 3 110 new cases reported.

“951 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 64 percent and active cases go up to 76 381. As of June 14, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 76 381 confirmed cases, 49 053 recoveries and 2 332 deaths,” reads the statement.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Wednesday 33 090 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative number to 988 746 while 5 011 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 624 894.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Bulawayo with 20 deaths.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of 437 new cases followed by Harare with 422 new cases.

“As of July 13, 2021 at 3PM, there were 883 people were hospitalised of which 40 were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 516 had mild to moderate symptoms. 66 patients had severe symptoms while 261 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.