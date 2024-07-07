600 motorists escape with wheel clamps

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

MORE than 600 motorists in Bulawayo have escaped with clamps belonging to the city’s parking firm, Tendy Three Investments (TTI) after being clamped for various traffic offences in the Central Business District (CBD).

This comes amid revelations that Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is working on enforcing traffic regulations after 5pm — the cut-off time when TTI is no longer operational.

Speaking during an operational update, officials from TTI and BCC said several motorists in the city continue to either illegally remove clamps or escape with them to avoid paying fines.

TTI general manager Mr Bongani Nyathi said to date over 600 motorists have escaped with their clamps warning that they were going to descend on them as their details have been captured in the parking system.

“We now have over 600 motorists who have run away with our clamps, of which I have to warn them that they are in our system as their information was captured as soon as they were clamped, therefore, we will soon be going after all those cars that escaped with our clamps or removed them.

They are going to be prosecuted according to the dictates of the law. “My advice to motorists is that they should not run away with clamps after they are clamped. Once you have been clamped just follow the law and resolve everything.

It’s either you pay the fine or if you have a grievance approach our office for assistance,” said Mr Nyathi.

BCC senior security and traffic officer, Mr Ndumiso Ndlovu said the clamping by-laws were clear that wheel clamps can only be handled by a designated official and that if anyone else is found tampering with such, they risk imprisonment of up to 12 months if found guilty by the courts.

“The clamping by-law clearly states that no one is allowed to tamper with the clamping device once clamped. The moment you see yourself removing that clamp, the by-law states that you are now tampering with the wheel clamp, we will thus immediately take you to the police and a docket is opened against you.

Continues on www.sundaynews.co.zw

“The by-law is further specific that the magistrate can decide a sentence for a period of 12 months or a fine or both. So, our advice to motorists is that they should desist from tampering with these clamps as they risk imprisonment, in a bid to avoid paying a fine of just US$40 for that traffic offence,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, TTI said they were being wrongfully persecuted by members of the public while it was not them that made the various by-laws that they were meant to help implement.

TTI corporate affairs manager Ms Caroline Nleya said the various challenges they were facing were a result of the issue of acceptance from the motoring public.

She said it was supposed to be understood that they were just an agent that was helping implementing existing by-laws urging the motoring public to cooperate with their officers.

“Acceptance is the one which is lacking among our people, as TTI we are only there to support and do as per what we have been delegated and designated by the city council to do.

People can come claiming TTI has stolen their money, not knowing that we are not making any rules and by-laws and we are only implementing as per the local authority’s regulations,” said Ms Nleya.

Most motorists remove the clamped wheel and replace it with a spare. They then remove the clamp by way of cutting it and it is believed they usually throw it away after that.