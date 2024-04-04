61 nominated for 10 High court judges position

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MORE than 60 people have been nominated and accepted by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to fill in the 10 Judges of the High Court positions that were advertised.

Eight more candidates were also nominated and accepted as candidates to fill in the position of one Judge of the Administrative court position.

The JSC announced the names in a statement saying the nominated candidates will go through their first stage of interviews on 8 April 2024.

“Following the advertisement by the Judicial Service Commission, inviting nominations for the position of 10 Judges of the High Court and one position for Judge of the Administrative Court, 61 valid nominations were received and accepted

“The nominated candidates are required to attend the first stage of the interviews on 8 April 2024 at the Rain- bow Towers Hotel, Harare at 9am. Candidates are expected to bring their laptops and those who do not bring laptops will not be allowed into the interview,” read the statement.

Notably, Harare regional magistrates Mr Stanford Mambanje and Mr Ngoni Nduna are part of the 61 candidates nominated for the High Court Judge position.

Mr Evans Chitakunye, Mr Motion Jaravani, Mr Simba Mawere and Mr Collet Ncube were nominated for both the Judge of the High Court as well as the Judge of the Administrative Court positions.

Follow on X @nyeve14