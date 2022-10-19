65 percent increase in veld fire incidences

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

THE country has recorded a 64.5 percent increase in veld fires incidences, which to date has destroyed more than one million hectares of land and led to 16 fire related deaths.

During the same period last year the average burnt area was 234 hectares recorded from the 3 673 veld fire incidences.

The highest total burnt areas were recorded from Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North provinces while the least areas burnt for rural provinces were from Manicaland and Masvingo.

Veld fires are still a great challenge in Zimbabwe triggering abnormal harm to the people, animal habitat, and natural resources and even to the forest.

Due to their trail of destruction and direct impact on all sectors of the economy they continue to be a threat to the economic and to the bio-physical environment.

In a statement on Friday, Environment Management Agency (EMA) national spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange said week on week burnt area trends translates that this year’s fire restriction has kept a constant upward trend compared to the last year’s fire season.

“Cumulatively, since the beginning of the fire restriction period a total of 6 042 incidences burning 1 531 497 hectares were recorded. A total of 6 042 incidences have so far been recorded as compared to 3 673 incidences recorded in 2021 indicating a 64.5 percent increase. The average burnt area per incident in 2021 during the same period was 234 hectares while in 2022 average area burnt now stand at 253.48 hectares.

“Week on week burnt area trends indicate that the 2022 fire restriction has kept a constant upward trend compared to the 2021 fire season. This is attributed to the dry and windy conditions that are prevailing in the country and this has persisted for longer than is usual, a possible indication of shifts in seasons due to climatic change,” said Ms Sidange.

She said the focus still remains on awareness raising and capacity building on veld fire management targeting communities that are at risk to veld fires.

She further encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant during this season and prevent veld fires.

“The campaign for veld fire management has remained consistent since its launch in the second week of May running under the banner, ‘prevent veld fires-protect the harvest’. The Agency working together with several other key entities will keep on facilitating more awareness programs and monitor veld fires up to the end of the fire restriction period, call is for everyone to remain vigilant during this dry season and prevent veld fires.

“It remains a punishable offence in Zimbabwe to start a fire outside either residential or business premises during the fire restriction period and lets all stand guided accordingly and prevent veld fires, don’t let your dreams go up in smoke prevent veld fires,” she said.