67 senior police officers promoted upon retirement

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted more than 60 senior police officers who are set to retire including former Harare, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East officer commanding, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga through the Police National Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi advised that President Mnangagwa as the Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has promoted the senior officers upon retirement.

“The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner-General are Commissioner Mahoya David, Commissioner Makodza Erasmus, Commissioner Mubemi Kudakwashe, Commissioner Makotose Priscilla, Commissioner Muzah Winston and Commissioner Basera Richard Mahoya,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said twelve (12) retiring Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner and they include Assistant Commissioners Mundondwa Simon, Makone Sipo James, Madondo Tadeus, Mugonda George, Govo Johannes Chinembiri, Zimbwa Innocent, Zimbwa Godfrey, Mubaiwa Richard, Chitombo Blessing, Moyo Obeylaw, Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa and Shelto Dube.

“A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner while 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Chief Superintendent. The promotions are in line with the Government’s vision 2030,” said Comm Nyathi.

