7 years down and a lifetime to go — Caster Semenya and her wife celebrate their anniversary

Online Writer

South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently marked a milestone in their marriage.

Seven years ago the couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together after seven years of dating.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary recently, the couple posted precious moments they shared over the years.

“We have been together for 14 years, married for seven years. This is the kind of person you’ve been. Stubborn, strict, crazy, a lovely partner, a caring heart, a cheerful friend and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart. Happy seventh Anniversary to us,” Violet wrote.

Caster also took to her timeline to pen a heartfelt note to her partner.

“As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey. May we continue to love, care, support and respect each other. Salute,” she wrote

@ Sowetan Live