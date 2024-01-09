7 years down and a lifetime to go — Caster Semenya and her wife celebrate their anniversary

09 Jan, 2024 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
7 years down and a lifetime to go — Caster Semenya and her wife celebrate their anniversary Caster Semenya and her wife

The Sunday News

Online Writer

South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently marked a milestone in their marriage.

Seven years ago the couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together after seven years of dating.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary recently, the couple posted precious moments they shared over the years.

“We have been together for 14 years, married for seven years. This is the kind of person you’ve been. Stubborn, strict, crazy, a lovely partner, a caring heart, a cheerful friend and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart. Happy seventh Anniversary to us,” Violet wrote.

Caster also took to her timeline to pen a heartfelt note to her partner.

“As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey. May we continue to love, care, support and respect each other. Salute,” she wrote

@ Sowetan Live

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting