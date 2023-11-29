713 companies allowed to import cement

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has allowed 713 companies to import cement to augment local supplies, as one of the solutions to curb the artificial shortfalls that were being witnessed in the country.

Cabinet earlier this month approved the importation of cement and fertilisers direct from suppliers outside the country, while the Government develops a long-term solution to the challenges.

The Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe as the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce updated Cabinet on Tuesday on the cement supply situation.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government continues to monitor the situation.

“713 companies have been allowed to import cement giving a total tonnage of 200 00 metric tonnes, of which 461 have collected the licences. Government continues to monitor the situation and the public will be kept abreast of the matter as it develops,” he said.

He said PPC Zimbabwe continues to supply the market, producing 120 000 metric tonnes per month, while the price of cement is currently pegged at US$9.34 per 50kg bag to the retailers.

The Minister said Sino Cement Zimbabwe started to supply the market as at 21 November, 2023 and the company was dispatching 1 000 metric tonnes per day at a price of US$9.25 per 50kg bag.

“Sino Zimbabwe has imported 90 metric tonnes against an import licence of 1 000 metric tonnes. Khaya Cement has also resumed operations.”