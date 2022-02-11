74-year-old man arrested for rape

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A 74-YEAR-OLD man from Matshetsheni, Gwanda appeared before Magistrate Polite Dube -Banda at Gwanda Magistrates Court on Thursday facing rape charges.

The accused, Enoc Ndlovu, allegedly raped a 14-year-old.

According to the state case which was represented by Mr Mncedisi Dube, Ndlovu first raped the complainant in September 2021 when she was sent by her grandfather to go and water the garden where she found the accused in the garden watering his garden.

“The accused asked the teen to feel her breasts, of which she refused, he them forcibly picked up the complainant, got inside his garden and raped her without protection,” said Mr Dube

Ndlovu is said to have raped the complainant three more times on different occasions when she was in the garden.

A medical report was produced as an exhibit.

The accused was reminded in custody to 24 February.