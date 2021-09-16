78 test positive at Gutu Schools

Sharon Chimenya, Online Reporter

At least 78 learners and teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gutu, an official has confirmed.

According to the daily updates from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in Masvingo Province, out of the 410 test done on Wednesday 52 came out positive with 36 cases being from Gutu.

The Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Mr Rogers Irimayi confirmed that some of the cases recorded were from schools around Gutu and encouraged parents and teachers to work together in fighting the spread.

“The learners are back at school and our cases might start rising because of the mingling but we urge teachers and parents to work together in the move to contain the pandemic.

“They should practice social distancing and follow the regulation because in Gutu we have schools where the cases are already rising. At one school we have about 50 cases and at another we have 13 cases and these cases include teachers,” he said.

According to the statistics from Gutu, 76 tested positive at three boarding schools.

Gutu High has 62 cases, Alheit High has 13 and one case was recorded at Dewure High.