79 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Zim

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

79 MORE Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the country, as Zimbabwe continues to have more fatalities due to the pandemic.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country recorded 2 050 new cases and 79 deaths on Monday. All the new cases were local infections.

“Seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 2 030 from 2 035. 8 716 test were done, positivity rate was 23,5 percent. 1 914 new recoveries: National recovery rate stands at 67 percent, active cases go up to 28 944.

“As at 26 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 99 944 confirmed cases, including 67 827 recoveries and 3 173 deaths. To date, a total of 1 491 493 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” reads the update.

In terms of hospitalisations, the country had 119 new admissions, 290 asymptomatic, 493 mild to moderate, 89 severe cases and 39 are on Intensive Care Units.