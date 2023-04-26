$800k for Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge winner

Innocent Kurira,Â Sports Reporter

THE winner of this yearâ€™s Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge will walk away ZWL$800 000 richer.

Second and third-place finishers will receive ZWL$400 000 and ZWL$350 000 respectively.

There will also be cash prizes for those that will finish inside the top 10. For athletes to qualify for the final, they had to finish the qualifier in a time of four minutes 31 seconds.

Defending champion Wellington Varevi is amongst those who have qualified for the final that is taking place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Main Arena on Saturday.

Munyaradzi Zizhou and Mthokozisi Mhlanga, both from Blanket Mine were the first to qualify.

The other athletes who have qualified are Nyasha Mutsetse managed a time of four minutes, 20 seconds while Levison Mapfuwa finished in four minutes, 21 seconds.

Nomore Wiriki had a time of four minutes, 23 seconds with Trust Hove crossing the line after four minutes, 24 seconds. Godwin Katakura was not far behind with a time of four minutes 25 seconds.

The Black Rhinos duo of Munashe Mundure and Bornface Jeki ended the list of those that made it to the semi-finals with the times of four minutes 27 seconds and four minutes 30 seconds respectively.

Isaac Mpofu and Blessmore Chidziva also qualified on Monday.

Mpofu managed a time of four minutes 23, 58 seconds while Chidziva clocked four minutes 24, 72 seconds.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe