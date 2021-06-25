826 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE on Thursday recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases so far this week, after 826 cases were recorded with 17 deaths.

The country has since the beginning of the month had a surg of new cases, which has led the government reintroducing a stricter lockdown in the country, with a number of districts including some areas in Bulawayo having localized lockdowns implemented.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care of the 826 new cases, 825 are local while one is of a returnee from South Africa.

“As of 23 June 2021, there were 257 hospitalised cases: new admissions 38, asymptomatic 74, mild to moderate 138, severe 39 and nine in the Intensive Care Units. 4 888 tests done today (Thursday) the positivity was 16,9 percent.

“47 new recoveries: National Recovery rate stands at 85 percent and active cases go up to 5 073, as of 24 June 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 44 306 Cases 37 524 recoveries and 1 709 deaths,” reads the update.

Of the new cases, Mashonaland West had the highest figure of 281, followed by Masvingo with 113 cases, with Harare having the third highest figure of 83. Bulawayo had 63 new cases.

The National Case Fatality Rate now stands at 3,9 percent.

“Harare has the highest incidence per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South. Mashonaland Central and Midlands have the lowest incidence of Covid per capita,” reads the statement.