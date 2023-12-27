87 die in festive season accidents so far

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A TOTAL of 87 people have so far lost their lives in 60 fatal accidents with 424 others having been injured so far in festive season road traffic accidents.

The figures however, reflect a reduction in the number of deaths and number of fatal accidents when compared to the ones recorded during the same period last year.

The number of people injured however went up.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Asst Comm Paul Nyathi said 87 have been killed in road traffic accidents recorded from 15 to 26 December 2023, a decrease of 15 deaths when compared to the 102 deaths that were recorded last year.

“The number of number of people killed is 87 compared to 102 last year and the number of people injured rose to 424 from 289 last year while 60 fatal accidents have so far been recorded compared to 71 last year,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the country had so far recorded a total of 1194 road traffic accidents from 15 to 26 December 2023 compared to 1 480 that were recorded during the same period last year.

“On Unity Day, 22 December 2023, 125 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, five of which were fatal with five people killed while 24 others were injured compared to 124 road traffic accidents with two fatal, two deaths and 18 people injured in 2022,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said on Christmas day, 25 December 2023, 71 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which seven were fatal, killing eight people and injuring 78 people. In the same period in 2022, 133 road traffic accidents were recorded with 12 were fatal, 20 deaths and 48 people injured.

“On Boxing Day, 26 December 2023, 82 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide in which nine people were killed in fatal, nine fatal road traffic accidents while 36 others were injured. In 2022, 99 road traffic accidents were recorded which include eight fatal which killed eight people and injured 32 others.

“Most of the road traffic accidents occurred on highways as a result of speeding, inattention, overtaking errors, overloading, misjudgment, following too close and recklessness on the part of drivers,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He urged drivers to be cautious and promote road safety which he said was a collective responsibility requiring the cooperation of all motorists, family vehicles, public service vehicles and haulage truck operators, among others. @nyeve14