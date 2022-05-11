87 year -old Filabusi man goes missing

11 May, 2022 - 08:05 0 Views
0 Comments
87 year -old Filabusi man goes missing

The Sunday News

Sione Amidu, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic police is appealing to members of the public to help locate a missing person, David Nkomo from Filabusi, Nkankezi in Matabeleland South province.

He was last seen on 2 March at around 0900 when he left his home going to Sithenga farm, Nkankezi looking for herbs. The missing person is approximately 1.6 metres in height and is of medium built. He has grey, brown eyes and has no body marks. He was last seen wearing a red T- shirt, black trousers, blue sandals and a black sun hat, police said.

Anyone who has seen Nkomo has been requested to contact Officer in Charge ZRP Filabusi Inspector Matutu on 0772987006 or the investigating officer Sergeant Chinembiri on 0772217455 or to contact any nearest police station.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting