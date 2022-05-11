87 year -old Filabusi man goes missing

Sione Amidu, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic police is appealing to members of the public to help locate a missing person, David Nkomo from Filabusi, Nkankezi in Matabeleland South province.

He was last seen on 2 March at around 0900 when he left his home going to Sithenga farm, Nkankezi looking for herbs. The missing person is approximately 1.6 metres in height and is of medium built. He has grey, brown eyes and has no body marks. He was last seen wearing a red T- shirt, black trousers, blue sandals and a black sun hat, police said.

Anyone who has seen Nkomo has been requested to contact Officer in Charge ZRP Filabusi Inspector Matutu on 0772987006 or the investigating officer Sergeant Chinembiri on 0772217455 or to contact any nearest police station.