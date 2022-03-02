97 percent of BCC staff vaccinated

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has managed to ensure that 97 percent of its staff have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic as the local authority ups its response against the pandemic.

In January, the local authority recently declared that all its employees should be vaccinated against the pandemic or risk going on unpaid leave.

According to the latest council report the local authority has since reported that 97 percent of its staffers have since complied and got vaccinated against the pandemic.

The figure increased from 39 percent when the directive was first passed.

“The exercise had seen an increase in the number of employees who had taken up the vaccination while those who had not, would be managed in accordance with Council`s conditions as prescribed.

“A total of 3 277 had been fully vaccinated while 125 had received first dose only and 50 were not vaccinated. The employee’s vaccination statistics had since improved as compared to the previous report which vaccination of council employees was at 39 percent and was now at 97 percent,” reads the report.

It was further revealed that the Town Planning department had all its staff members vaccinated with at least one dose.