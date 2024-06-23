A journey just begun

Yesterday Greats with Lovemore Dube

PAUL Moyo remains one of Zimbabwe’s best-known and respected soccer coaches.

He is also celebrated in Botswana because of his past achievements with Notwane.

There, he is considered among the coaches who helped raise the profile of the game.

On 15 June he was treated with royalty when he appeared at the Isaac Ithene Stadium in Francistown to watch his son Blessing lift the Botswana FA Cup.

Blessing, a Caf A coaching certificate holder is an assistant coach at Jwaneng Galaxy and has previously had a successful stint with modest BR Highlanders.

While the reception was unbelievable, Paul was happy to see his son begin a journey that he believes will be successful.

“The journey has just begun. I think Blessing will be successful as a coach, I am proud of his successes so far. He has a long way to go and with what he has achieved so far, the sky is the limit.

“I have no doubt he may be more successful than me. He is winning already as an assistant when he is learning from a more experienced coach.

“I was feted by fans and football family at the stadium. I was showered with gifts and cash when people saw me at the final. It was a grand occasion for me and my son. But it was his day with Galaxy,” said Paul from his Empandeni home in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South.

Paul is a technical adviser at Mainline, a Zifa Southern Region Division One side.

Blessing was happy to see his family including his dad on the terraces during the momentous occasion in which the 2-1 win over Orapa United sealed a first league and cup double for a side that reached the African Champions League group stages this year for the second consecutive season.

“Seeing him as a family on the stands together with my wife and kids was just a wonderful feeling that needed a trophy in our hands at the end of the game. Wonderful experience, beautiful scene indeed,” said Blessing.

He said the race to the title was tough towards the end.

“At Galaxy, we don’t celebrate draws but the draw against Gaborone United in the second last game saw us celebrating that point because with it we knew it was on us to win the last game against Orapa and win the league with a point ahead of Rollers who came second. That would give us back-to-back championship gold medals.

“One in the bag, one to go to make it a double for the 23/24 season,” said Blessing.

He said after the league victory he thought of his football-mad brother Brian coming to watch the final.

“That’s when the thought of Brian attending the final came through and built up to having Dad as well.”

Blessing said it was a great day to have his dad watch him though it would have been a grand moment had his mother Jesca lived to the day.

“It was a ‘Blessing’ to have my other parent there but it would have been sweeter if Jesca (my mother, MHSRIP) was there too. It was a nice feeling to see him there going on to win the FA Cup and make it a double in front of him, was just great. For him to step onto the park and hold the trophy together was an unbelievable scenario,” said Blessing.

Tears came close to flowing down his cheeks as in 2007 Blessing stood with Paul as the duo won the Orange Cup as player and coach respectively.

Fast forward to 17 years later, Paul standing with Blessing with another piece of silverware.

Blessing said he is grateful for the football genes and mentorship from the old gaffer.

“I will always be grateful for everything he has given to me, he has taught and directed me every step of the way in my football career. In the game, he has been my godfather. He has had a major input as a son, a player under him at Nico and at Notwane and eventually my mentor and technical advisor at Tafic. I will always cherish the love, the knowledge and advice I got from him time and again. Even today he still showers me with words of wisdom,” said Blessing.

Blessing is inspired by the fact that his dad is an achiever.

“He has achieved a lot in football both in Zimbabwe and Botswana. I am just on my baby steps. I still have a lot to learn; all I can say is I have big shoes to fill. Kusazoba nzima, angazi ukuthi ngizakwanisa.

“The thing is, he paved the way for us, as a family we have adored him and I have brothers that have followed in his footsteps, Benedict, Tobias Moyo (MHSRIP), Benjamin Moyo (MHSRIP) and Brian and served the game of football as both players and coaches respectively,” said Blessing.

Blessing said they have their eyes on continental football.

“Champions League competition is what we have our eyes on. We have managed group stages twice so we are going there for the third time. I suppose we’re going in there with much more experience and our squad has grown and obviously, we are going into the market to beef up what we have so that we go and compete effectively,” said Blessing.

He believes his team which is a decade old has done well.

“We can only continue wishing for more growth.

“North and East African countries do things differently with more love and passion for the game and their teams. Imagine a fully packed stadium all roaring and coming up for you,” he described his travels.

Continental football, he said, favoured better-resourced sides.

“Above all you need financial muscle to prepare effectively, travel well and compete with effectiveness.”

Paul played football in the 1950s to 1970s at a number of teams which include Wankie, Gwayi River and BSAP.

In 1977 he joined Risco later changed to Zisco as coach and guided them to promotion during the days of the Rhodesia National Football League.

In 1978 he won the Chibuku Trophy with the likes of Bernard Zikhali, Victor Dliwayo, Njabulo Zulu and Ephraim Moloi as his players.

At Independence, he was among the first coaches to be given the Warriors job.

He was also national team manager in 1985 when Zimbabwe under Wieslaw Grawboski was narrowly beaten 1-0 by Egypt in a World Cup qualifier.

After Zisco Paul coached Wankie and was sent to Brazil to enhance his coaching acumen.

In 1994 he moved to Botswana where he created his own history following a success-ridden first six years in which Notwane won many trophies with Lawrence Phiri as manager and Fabian Zulu as a key member.

Paul wants another bite of the cherry with his Mainline who are second on the Zifa Southern Region Division One log.

“We are chasing the title. One or two strikers will do during the transfer window,” said Paul.