A Level results out

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has released the 2021 November A-level results.

In a statement this Tuesday ZIMSEC Chairman, Professor Eddie Mwenje, said the Heads of Examination centres will be able to collect the results this Wednesday.

“The Zimbabwe School Examination Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2021 November Advanced Level examination results which were written between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022. Heads of Examination centres will be able to collect their results from their respective schools/centres from our regional offices on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. The Advanced Level Examination results, will be accessible online to all candidates and authorised personnel with effect from today 5th April, 2022 beginning at 1800hrs,” said Professor Mwenje

He further confirmed that this year’s passrate increased by 3,68 percent while there was a decline in candidate entries.

“There was a decrease of 2,03% in the candidate entries where the total number of candidates who sat for November 2021 examinations was 49 128, as compared tp 50 287 in November 2020. Of these, 48 234 wrote 2 or more subjects compared tp 49 153 last year. For those who wrote two or more subjects, 40 842 obtained Grade E or better. This translates to 84,67 percent passrate

“In November 2020 however, 49 153 wrote two or more subjects and 39 802 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 80,98 percent. The national passrate for 2021, therefore, increased by 3,68 percent,” said Prof Mwenje.

Female candidates continue to increase their passrate by 3, 24 percent. In 2020 they sat at 85.8 percent and in 2021 went up to 89.04 percent. Males however increased from 80.31 percent in 2020 to 84.72 percent in 2021 translating to an increase of 4.61percent.