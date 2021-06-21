Access Forex unveils cash back loyalty club for UK

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN headquartered money transfer and remittance company, Access Forex has launched a loyalty club for the United Kingdom.

According to Mr Richard Stocks, United Kingdom country manager, clients sending money from the United Kingdom to Zimbabwe can get up to £60 (USD 85) of their money back within a year.

“This loyalty program is like many others, in the sense that customers can earn points with each transfer. Access Forex’s Loyalty Club is wholly unique, however, in its attitude and understanding of exactly who its customers are. This club is for people who want to get the most out of every Pound they earn.

‘Clients can redeem points on their next transaction or even cash out when they move from one level to the next. The club will also give members access to free investment and retirement advisory services. The brochure for the program also mentions that there are “surprises” in store when clients move up the various levels,” he said.

Stocks said the company was very passionate and wanted to assure reliability to their clients.

“For a company as young as we are, to be launching a loyalty program says a lot about how passionate and reliable our clients have been from the beginning. The program’s tagline ‘Sharing is Caring’ is meant to make members know that we understand how much they sacrifice to send money home and we want to share that responsibility,” said Stocks.

According to the facility, clients earn 10 points every time they send money to Zimbabwe. For every 100 points, customers will receive cash back of between £3 and £10 and a small gift.

The program also has holiday and birthday rewards for customers throughout the life of their membership.

“Access Forex will alert the member to points and rewards through a concierge service operating out of its Customer Call Centre. No need to keep checking to see which level you are on and how many points you have. A statement will be sent to you each month. The loyalty club is largely driven by customer feedback, which included analysis of remittance trends and calls to the remittance company’s customer service line,” explained the company’s head of sales and marketing, Ms Shingai Koti.

To celebrate the launch of the Loyalty Club, 150 of Access Forex’s most loyal customers have been given 100 free points to enjoy.

The launch of this club follows the ‘Breakfast on Us’ campaign which the company launched at the beginning of the month where it will give over 50 000 loaves of bread to beneficiaries of clients transacting with Access Forex for the first time.