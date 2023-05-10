Access to water vital: Cabinet

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ACCESS to clean water is a priority for the Ministry of Health and Child Care and has seen a number of boreholes being drilled at health centres throughout the country.

This was highlighted in a Post Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday.

“In order to ensure that primary health care clinics have adequate water supplies, the drilling of boreholes was completed at Neta, Gwarava, Matedzi, and Mposi Clinics in Mberegwa District, Midlands Province, and at Twin Tops and Manyewe clinics in Mhondoro District, Mashonaland West Province,” reads the briefing.

The Ministry managed to install solar power at seven Primary Health Care Clinics, namely: Bazha Mission Hospital in Matobo District; and Simangani, Mwembe, Songwa and Chisoma Clinics in Hwange District, all in Matabeleland North Province; Nyabondo Clinic in Mangwe and Madhlambudzi Clinic in Bulilima District, in Matabeleland South Province.

“To improve access to health facilities and promote of health and well-being, the construction of the Cowdray Park Health Centre was completed, with equipment installed, while the Mataga Clinic in Mberengwa District has reached 80 percent completion.

The construction of an incinerator at Chivi District Hospital was completed, while that at Gokwe South District Hospital is at 90 percent completion, with fencing being the only outstanding work,” reads the briefing.

The installation of an oxygen reticulation system with a bulk storage tank at Chipinge District Hospital was completed and is now functional.

In the water and sanitation sector, the Minister of Health and Child Care highlighted that the Mudzimu Piped Water Scheme in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province is at 60 percent completion while rehabilitation of the sewer treatment plant in Empumalanga West Township in Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province has commenced.

The Emalangeni Water Reticulation project in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province has reached 90 percent of completion.

