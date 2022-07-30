Accounting professionals meet in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ACCOUNTING professionals affiliated to the Southern Africa Association of Accountants (SAAA) are meeting in Victoria Falls to take stock of their work and how they can contribute to the country’s development agenda.

The two-day 22nd annual conference started on Friday.

The accounting profession has evolved from its traditional role of being mere bookkeepers to policy making advisors hence they play a key role in the country’s National Development Agenda.

SAAA president Mr Simba Takodza challenged accounting professionals to position themselves in positions of action in the economy.

He said the professional had been affected by brain drain and failure to meet subscription fees because of economic challenges.

“Be seen in action providing solutions and best alternatives to both business and our communities. Accountants should never trail behind any new developments, but should be able to predict any foreseeable changes and advise stakeholders appropriately including suggesting solutions. By so doing you will be contributing towards business growth,” he said.

He said the role of accountants should go beyond just informing stakeholders of profits and losses.

“We should be able to constructively critique policies in order to influence policy direction as accountants and business leaders,” he said.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini who was guest of honour said SAAA and the City should establish lasting business relationship.

“I would want to urge you as accountants to go beyond being job seekers and employees to job creators. By this you create more value and more contribution to the economy and society at large. Continue pushing for transparency, good governance and accountability,” he said.

The conference comes as SAAA celebrates 40 years of existence this year.

SAAA chief executive Mr Taka Svosve reiterated the need for accounting professionals to strive to contribute to policy implementation and focus on job creation.

“We need to change the traditional mindset of seeking employment as we want our graduates and members to focus on job creation,” he said.

There are over 14 000 accounting professionals in the Sadc region.

[email protected]