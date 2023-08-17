Acting President Chiwenga in Insiza

Mukudzei Chingwere in Insiza

Acting President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at Dekezi High School in Insiza South Constituency to share President Mnangagwa’s development message with the electorate ahead of next week’s general elections.

His arrival comes as the ruling party is ramping up its campaign for next week’s harmonised elections.

Pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF to prevail on the back of massive developmental projects aimed at improving people’s lives.

Matabeleland South province, as is the case with the rest of the country, has benefited a lot from President Mnangagwa’s developmental thrust.

Notable development projects in the province include the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post, Richaw Solar Plant, Gwanda University which has been upgraded through innovation hubs.

Several irrigation schemes have been revitalised resulting in more than 1 090 hectares now in production.

Revitalised schemes include Tsikwalakwala, Sebasa, Makwe Silalabuwa and Bambanani resulting in more and more people partaking in gainful economic activity.

Insiza alone has had 12 boreholes drilled under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme with the programme ongoing and more expected to be drilled for residents’ use.

Residents gathered for the rally who spoke to The Herald expressed their joy to the developmental thrust.

“Our biggest challenge was easy access to safe drinking water but that has been addressed by the Second Republic,” said Ms Ntombizodwa Maseko.

“This is a government that delivers on its promises. Next week we will vote for President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF candidates,” said Ms Maseko.

Ms Samantha Mbedzi commended the devolution program with which President Mnangagwa is targeting to makesure that no one and no place is left behind in the country’s development.

“Through the devolution projects, Government now knows exactly what each and every province wants. That is why you see the number of irrigation schemes in this province,” said Ms Mbedzi.

“We are happy that Government is targeting areas which had been previously neglected through the policy of leaving no one behind,” said Ms Mbedzi.

“We are happy to host the country’s top leadership and we are patiently waiting to hear the message from VP Chiwenga, but us we are grateful to what government has done and we will vote for Zanu PF,” said Mr Zenzo Dhliwayo.

Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Insiza South Constituency is Cde Spare Sithole.