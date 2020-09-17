Active Covid-19 cases continue to decline

17 Sep, 2020 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S active Covid-19  cases continue to decline with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Wednesday reporting that the country now has 1 551 active cases.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry, as of Wednesday the country recorded 40 new recoveries and 22 new cases.

“22 new cases and no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The seven-day rolling average for new cases further goes down to 24 from 27 on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 21 are local and one is a returnee from South Africa.

“40 total new recoveries were reported. National recovery rate stands at 77 percent and active case go down to 1 551. As of 16 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 598 cases, 5 823 recoveries and 224 deaths,” reads the update.

Harare remains the epicentre for the pandemic with 3 210 cases and 2 006 recoveries followed by Bulawayo which has had 1 376 cases with 1 209 recoveries.

Harare has 1 084 active cases while Bulawayo has 125 active cases.

