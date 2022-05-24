Actor Jamie Bartlett (David Genaro on Rhythm City) DIES Aged 55!

Veteran actor Jamie Bartlett best known for his role as David Genaro on soapie Rhythm City has died aged 55.

Jamie Bartlett’s death was confirmed by the news channel eNCA on Monday night.

According to eNCA, though the veteran actor’s death was confirmed by a close family member, his cause of death is still to be revealed.

Bartlett is best known for his role as the wicked puppet master, David Genaro, on Rhythm City.

The role of David Genaro made Bartlett famous across Africa, as Rythm City aired in many African countries such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Cameroon, Malawi and Ghana.

He also won three SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards) for the iconic role.

He left Rhythm City towards the end of 2019 after his character David Genaro was written out of the show. He made his final appearance on 5 February 2020 when Genaro was shot.

Before joining Rhythm City, Jamie Bartlett was part of the cast of SABC’s popular TV series Isidingo.

He was the first person to speak in scene 1 on Isidingo as the character Mike O’Riley when it was aired on South African television. On the set of Isidingo, he acted opposite Hlomla Dandala who acted as Derek Nyathi.

Jamie Bartlett was loved by his fellow professionals who described him as a “gentle giant.”

He was married to actress Camilla Waldman, best known for her role as Anne de Villiers, the Madam of a high-class brothel, on the SABC1 soapie Generations.

The couple had a son, Hector, and later divorced. -Sowetanlive