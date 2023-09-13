Adachi hammer Jordan Sinnot

Innocent Kurira at White Stadium B Arena

Adachi FC 7-0 Jordan Sinott

AFTER watching his charges destroy Jordan Sinnot 7-0 in a Southern Region Division One match played yesterday, Adachi FC assistant coach Johannes Ngodzo has reckoned there is need to keep on posting big wins.

Brian Ndlovu scored a first half hattrick to help Adachi to the convincing victory. Before Ndlovu’s hattrick Alton Ndlovu had opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The other goals came from Grey Kufandada, Nathaniel Moyo and Xolani Sibindi in the last 15 minutes of the game.

“We have been losing games by small margins but I am happy we finally won this one by a big margin. It’s pleasing because we badly needed these goals,” said Ngodzo.

His opposite number Xolani “Skweya” Nkundlande said they lost to a better side.

“We didn’t play well this time around. We lost to a good team. Hopefully we will get to recover and post a win,” said Nkudlande.