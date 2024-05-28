Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said there are adequate grain stocks in the strategic grain reserve to last until year end, as it continues to come up with solid strategies and measures for drought mitigation and resilience building.

Following the devastating 2023/2024 summer season El Nino-induced drought, President Mnangagwa declared a National State of Disaster on April 03, 2024, covering an indicative resource requirement of US$2 billion for mitigation and US$717 million for resilience building.

Cabinet on Tuesday considered the report on the Zimbabwe El Nino-induced Drought: Strategies and Measures for Mitigation and Resilience Building which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr. Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the country has initiated interventions focused on mitigation and resilience-building classified into five pillars namely cereals, horticulture, water and irrigation, livestock and fisheries.

“Zimbabwe should, therefore, emerge from this drought stronger and better-able to withstand future climate-induced shocks. Generally the resilience-building plan entails 100 percent agro-ecological matching of crops together with 100 percent adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa with supplementing irrigation where possible at critical stages by all households and capacitation of institutions, workers and farmers,” he said.

Regarding contingency mitigation measures for cereals, he said the Government will import 300 000 metric tonnes of maize, while grain movement from areas with surplus to areas with deficit will be facilitated by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Dr Muswere said this was in addition to the wheat-based food security strategy which will contribute over 500 000 metric tonnes to the strategic grain reserve contributing to the maximum social welfare requirements of 780 000 metric tonnes.

He added: “Pertaining to horticulture, the focus will be on the development of the 10 000 Village Business Units across all provinces. To this end, drilling rigs have been re-distributed according to the number of villages by province. To date, 1 329 128 of the 3.5 million vegetable packs have been distributed, 1 294 000 sweet potato virus-free elite vines have been distributed to 72 520 farmers and 229 of the targeted 10 000 Village Business Units established.”

The Minister said the livestock mitigation and resilience strategies include the private sector importing 400 000 metric tonnes of maize for stock feed, and construction of 1 620 water troughs in 1 620 rural Wards.

He said to date, 1 464 756 hay bales have been produced, while going forward, 1 000 dip tanks will be rehabilitated and the distribution of 18 million indigenous chickens and 1.8 million goats will be accelerated under the Presidential Poultry and Goat Schemes.

Dr Muswere said: “Concerning Fisheries, the country has 59 dams stocked with 465 000 fingerlings. Commercial cage fishing will be promoted as a business on 134 dams. It is expected that 20 000 fish ponds will be established on 10 000 Village Business Units by November 2024, while the Government production of fingerlings is expanded annually by 60 percent.”

Regarding water resources and irrigation development, he said Zimbabwe was endowed with good water resources as the country has a total of 10 600 dams with potential to irrigate 1.46 million hectares.

The Minister said if the country taps into transboundary waters of the Zambezi river around Mlibizi and Kanyemba areas, an additional 450 000 hectares can be irrigated.

“Cabinet notes that there has been a four-fold increase in the annual area under irrigation developed since 2020, when the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan was launched cumulatively 219 000 hectares is now irrigable, of the targeted 496 000 by 2026. An irrigation investment conference will be held on 5 July 2024 to accelerate investments in irrigation,” he added.

He said pertaining to mechanisation, the number of tractors has increased by 60 percent and combine harvesters by 45 percent since the launch of the Agricultural Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy in 2020.

Dr Muswere said to date the Belarus facility has provided the country with 1 337 tractors while a further 3 161 tractors and 80 combine harvesters are expected, while Bain New Holland will avail 700 tractors, and John Deere will avail 1300 tractors, 80 combine harvesters, 600 planters, and 200 boom sprayers.