ADVERTORIAL: Premier High School’s illustrious decade of achievements

Since its humble establishment in 2005, Premier High School has scored remarkable achievements in various disciplines in the education sector through providing quality and affordable service to the inhabitants of Western Suburbs of Bulawayo.

A snap survey conducted at the school revealed invariably, through interviews with school officials, students and their parents that academic wise; full-time learning, quality tuition, thorough revision of past examination question papers by both students and teachers alike has contributed immensely to the school’s excellent performance in public examinations for nearly a decade.

Public Examination Results 2019 Class

The school has once again scored impressive ZIMSEC “O” Level examination results. Judging by the quality of passes produced by the 2019 class, this feat effectively consolidates the school’s status as the academic doyen of the Khami District in the non-selecting secondary school category.

Marvellous Ncube, the school’s bright spark who marvellously scored 11’A’s said “hard work, discipline and being prayerful played a pivotal role in my success. I worked extraordinarily long hours during the evening and holiday lessons at school with my friends. I will forever be beholden to my science teachers Mr Makoshore, Mrs Chadzamira, Ms Nkomo (for history) and all the rest. Special thanks go to my supportive parents who made me successful. I thank God for the abundant blessing.”

Thandekile Mahlangu counter balanced the gender score sheet by attaining 10’A’sand 2’B’s. “My ‘O’ Level results mark a turning point in my life and I am determined to use it as a springboard for a successful career. My gratitude goes to my parents, teachers, fellow students and school officials who instilled in us a sense of honouring the dignity of hard work” said Thandekile.

An elated Lorren Theu who scored 8’A’s said discipline and consistence in thoroughly revising past examination question papers in group study sessions at school was worth it. “I am very happy that diligence and God’s grace has rewarded me handsomely”.

A pleasantly proud guardian of Lorren, Ms Nyathi could not hide her feeling of relief, “I would like to thank Premier High School for assisting Lorren to succeed. Her good results remind me of the legendary Brazillian footballer – Pele, who once said “success is no accident, it is hardworking, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all love of what you are doing or learning to do”.

The Principal of the school Mr MacMillan Dube said “I am glad that we have managed to sustain the tradition of academic excellence in public examinations in-spite of being a non-selecting school. We are committed to giving all our students equal opportunities to access quality education at very affordable fees. I would like to pay special tribute to my hard working teachers, students as well as our ever supportive parents and guardians.

Fortune Thobeka Dube who scored 8 ‘A’s said ‘I was inspired by my father Mr Dube who is a school Administrator. I benefited from my school’s discipline and serious learning. After school hours, l developed a habit of studying for long hours, I am grateful for the support l got from my parents and l would like to pursue a career in aviation.

An excited Paidemoyo Dube who scored 6’A’s said ‘Nelson Mandela is my source of inspiration as he emphasised that education is the key to success. I fully subscribe to that quote. There are many reasons that contributed to my success, chief among them are discipline, and hard work. I would like to thank my father Mr Dube who is my backbone as well as my principal Mr Dube who worked tirelessly to make me a successful person. May the Lord bless Premier High School.

Brass band

In line with fulfilling one of the fundamental recommendations of the Dr Nziramasanga commission report that advocates for the provision of technical-vocational education in schools, the school has set up a brass band in 2019. In a short space of time Mr Denis Sidambe, the music teacher has amazingly managed to assembly and competently train a vibrant 32 member music outfit that has presented scintillating performances at numerous functions around the city of Bulawayo.

‘Since its formation, my protégé’s have mastered playing flawlessly all our band instruments that include Baritone, Euphonium, Trombone, Trumpets, Horns and Bass. My band has managed to captivate audiences at national functions such as events to mark ceremonies of People living with Disabilities at the City Hall, March for 21 days against gender violence, PASSAF at the white city stadium, Heroes and defence forces holiday events at Nkulumane provincial Heroes Acre in collaboration with the Zimbabwe National Army band, Anti-Sanctions march. Our services are available for hire thus we are moulding our students to actively participate in the concept of education with production I am confident that music superstars will emerge from this school in the near future’, said Sidambe.

School achievements (Awards)

The following are some of the school’s illustrious achievements.

2011 – B.S.P.Z (Most Improved school performance at ‘O Level)

2011 – B.S.P.Z (Best performance in French, Ndebele, Literature in English –‘O’ Level)

2012 – B.S.P.Z (Best performance in Physics at ‘O’ Level)

2013 – B.S.P.Z (Best performance in Drama, ‘O’ Level Integrated Science, Chemistry ‘O’ Level

2015 – B.S.P.Z (Attained highest number of candidates with grade ‘A’ in English Language U20 girls champions of handball competitions- Bulawayo Province)

2016 – B.S.P.Z (Best in ‘O’ Level English Language)

2017 – B.S.P.Z (Excelled in DASSAF activities – ALTO)

2018 – B.S.P.Z (Attained highest number of ‘A’s in Family and Religious Studies in ‘O’ Level, IsiNdebele, Heritage studies, Technical Drawing)

2018 – B.S.P.Z (Highest percentage improvement pass rate above previous year in the Khami District.

2018- B.S.P.Z (Attained highest number of candidates with 5‘A’s and above in ‘O’ level in Khami District

Social Responsibility Programme

In its endeavour to promote the philosophy of Ubuntu/Unhu, the school through its Charity Foundation has donated various items to the less privileged and needy communities. The following is a snap shot of the school’s charity work.

Donated textbooks, stationery and clothing to victims (school children) of Tsholotsho flood disaster at Siphepha Secondary and Chino primary schools at Tsholotsho District.

Donated textbooks, stationery and clothing in collaboration with Caupanum Trust to Redbank primary school at Umguza Distict.

Outstanding Blood Donors of National Blood Services from 2009-2016.

Considering the school’s fantastic ‘O’ Level public examinations results and extra-curricular activities for the last decade, a “great light indeed beckons” to scholars who dream of excelling in life at Premier High School.