AFC insurance assists students injured in a road accident

Business Reporter

AS part of its social responsibility initiative, Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) Holdings joined hands with the Government in extending help to students from Kerreboom Primary School who got injured in a fatal road accident.

The accident occurred on 31 May at the 81 kilometre (km) peg along the Harare- Masvingo Highway, which left four pupils dead while 21 others were injured from the Kerreboom Primary School located in Seke District, in Mashonaland East Province.

AFC Holdings, through its subsidiary, AFC Insurance extended a helping hand to the students currently recovering from the accident, as the company, through its corporate responsibility arm- the “AFC Cares”, donated a school uniform voucher worth ZWL$5000 000 to be redeemed through Enbee Stores.

AFC Insurance general manager (GM), Mr Cuthbert Masukume during the handover of the cheque at Kerryboom Primary School said it was within their values as a corporate citizen to assist.

“It is within our values as a corporate citizen to be a helping hand in times of both natural and human-induced disasters.

We feel obliged to restore a smile to society in such disturbing situations, hence as a business we are assisting with school uniforms for the five students who are recovering from the accident.

This is our humble way of saying AFC Cares for the communities in which it operates in and we continue to pray for a quick recovery to all the injured students,” he said.

Karreeboom Primary School headmistress, a Mrs Mapfumo described the gesture as touching and thanked the company on behalf of the parents and the entire Karreeboom family.

“Such help came at a time we as Karreeboom Primary School Community are at our saddest moment after this unforeseen mishap that claimed innocent young lives and left some injured,” said Mrs Mapfumo.

AFC Holdings group head for marketing and strategy, Ms Caroline Mozhendi confirmed that the organisation would be stepping up its presence in supporting the communities in which they operate in as part of the AFC Cares initiative.

AFC Insurance Company Private Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is one of the fastest-growing providers of climate-proofing insurance solutions across the agricultural value chain in Zimbabwe.

Besides agricultural insurance solutions, the company offers an array of inclusive insurance products which are aimed at reaching the unserved, underserved, vulnerable and low-income population in Zimbabwe.

Key among them is the Scholars Personal Accident product which is a comprehensive insurance product designed to protect school children and teaching staff against accidents that occur while they are travelling to and from school, attending school-related events, and field trips.

The policy provides coverage for death, permanent disability, hospital cash back plan and temporary disability due to an accident.

In addition, the policy offers optional coverage of school fees reimbursement in the case of death or permanent disability of the insured child during the policy term.

The Scholars Personal Accident Policy provides peace of mind to parents and guardians by offering financial protection against the unforeseen risks associated with travelling to and from school.