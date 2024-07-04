Afforestation drive to benefit Zim: VP Mohadi

Africa Moyo in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Zimbabwe is expected to benefit significantly from the first International Conference on Afforestation and Reforestation (ICAR) that is underway in Brazzaville, Congo, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

VP Mohadi arrived here yesterday morning and was welcomed at the Maya-Maya International Airport by Republic of Congo’s Minister of State for the Civil Service, Labour and Social Security, Mr Firmin Ayessa, and officials from Zimbabwe’s embassy led by Deputy Ambassador Mr Wordsworth Chinenere. The embassy is accredited to both DRC and Republic of Congo.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and Local Government and Public Works permanent secretary Dr John Basera, are also in Brazzaville for the conference.

The African Union Commission, the United Nations Forum on Forests, the African Forest Forum and the government of the Congo, have organised the conference, which is taking place at the Kintele International Conference Centre.

The conference started on Tuesday and runs until Friday when Heads of State and Government or their representatives, make presentations on what could be done to minimise climate change, while also sharing insights on afforestation and reforestation.

Apart from host President Denis Sassou Nguesso and VP Mohadi, other leaders expected at the conference on Friday are from neighbouring DRC, Gabon and Kenya.

In an interview yesterday, VP Mohadi said: “Zimbabwe is going to benefit quite a lot from this conference because it talks about afforestation and reforestation, meaning that we are trying to bring back the norm, what it was, so that we mitigate the issues of climate change. Climate change has brought quite a lot of hardships on the people.

“We have experienced a number of disasters all over the world due to climate change even in our region, Southern Africa, where we have got very little, if any, contribution towards the destruction of the ozone layer.”

VP Mohadi said climate change was being caused by deforestation and the emission of hazardous substances into the air, which then damage the ozone layer.

“So, it is important that we talk about it as Africa with one voice so that when we meet in other fora, then we speak with a united voice,” he said.

Tobacco farmers have been cited as the leaders in deforestation, with statistics showing that in 2021, about 9 050 000ha of tree cover was lost to curing activities. Farmers are now expected to grow woodlots to use their barns. Every year, Zimbabwe loses about one million hectares of forest and grassland to veld fires, representing a massive loss of valuable natural resources and biodiversity.

The destruction of vegetation and wildlife habitats can lead to soil erosion, degradation and changes in climate patterns.

Zimbabwe has also launched a programme – the “Beatification of Cities and Towns – green initiative movement”, aimed at decorating the country, reducing the carbon footprint and enhancing ecosystem services. The afforestation conference comes as Zimbabwe has enhanced its climate ambition by setting a reduction target of 40 percent for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The conference aims to adopt a political declaration and a strategy to enhance international cooperation to support afforestation and reforestation activities in Africa with a view to supporting and maximising the production of goods and services provided by forests, increasing the capacity to sequester atmospheric carbon in the context of the fight against climate change, conserving biodiversity and enhancing ecosystem integrity.

Organisers of ICAR also say the strategy aims to increase the mobilisation of financial resources and the access to, and use of, science, technology and innovation, to support afforestation and reforestation.

The conference marks the launch of the Global Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation suggested by President Sassou Nguesso during COP 27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in 2022.

The initiative aims to implement extensive tree-planting efforts to effectively fight climate change, prevent the degradation of habitats of some animal species and prevent soil erosion.

At the World Climate Action Summit during COP28 in Dubai last year, Congo set out its ambitious vision based on protecting its territory’s biodiversity, while promoting a sustainable economic model compatible with maintaining the country’s forest cover and ecosystems.

Two-thirds of Congo is covered by forests and the country has a low deforestation rate.