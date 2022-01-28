Afghanistan cricket tour to Zimbabwe put on hold

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket and their Afghanistan Cricket Board counterparts have agreed to postpone the limited-overs series that had been rescheduled to be played in Harare in early February.

The tour, which included three One-Day International matches that are part of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and five Twenty20 International games – was originally planned for December but had to be deferred to later dates at the request of the ACB.

While the ACB eventually committed to play the series in February, unfortunately ZC could not secure, on short notice, all the required broadcast services, including the Decision Review System, due to the many cricket events happening elsewhere across the world.

The two boards will announce the new dates in due course.

“We were excited about hosting Afghanistan but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option,” ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said.

“We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible.” [email protected]_29