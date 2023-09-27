Africa Albida Tourism announces senior changes

IN a restructuring exercise to align the group for growth and expansion, leading hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has announced senior appointments, effective September 1, 2023.

Nigel Frost has been appointed Managing Director after serving as Finance and Operations Director since August 2016. The years since the onset of Covid-19 and its effects on the industry and the group were tumultuous, and Frost successfully guided AAT through those challenging years to its current position of financial strength and stability, with ambitious plans for further development.

“I am delighted to move into this new position where I hope to continue the strong leadership of the AAT group,” said Frost.

“Having been with AAT for 15 years, I have witnessed its growth and success as a leading player in the industry, and I have also seen the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of us. I am confident that we have the vision, the strategy and the talent to overcome them and to achieve our goals. I, together with our incredibly loyal and hard-working team, look forward to taking the group to new heights,” Frost added.

Anald Musonza, the current Resort General Manager, will move into a sales focused position as Head of Sales and Marketing, whilst understudying Ross Kennedy for succession planning and growth. Musonza will be working closely with Bryony Acutt, International Sales and Brand Manager, and Nommy Vuma, Group Marketing and PR Manager.

Andy Conn will remain as Victoria Falls-based Group Operations Manager overseeing the group’s properties and product operations.

A new General Manager is being recruited to take over from Musonza.

Ross Kennedy, the outgoing Chief Executive, and Dave Glynn, Chairman, will remain on the Board of Directors and in advisory roles, whilst focusing on development and growth strategies.

“After 50 years in the hospitality industry, including 32 years involved in building and creating AAT from the very first designs of Lokuthula Lodges and Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, I’m taking a small step back, knowing that the team in place will take us on an ever improving and exciting journey forward as leaders in our tourism sector,” said Kennedy.

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in the iconic destination of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges, The Boma – Dinner and Drum Show and the new Victoria Falls Safari Spa.