Africa Day: Let spirit of Pan Africanism live on

“The prime force which drove all of us to join the struggle for the independence of our respective countries, and to sacrifice for National Liberation, was Nationalism.

What enlisted many African countries to stand by us to the bitter end was Pan Africanism which an early generation of founding fathers of our continent had adopted as a material force for freeing African peoples, and for decolonising Africa.

“The Liberation Centre which was headquartered in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, became the expression, vehicle and launching pad of that overriding Pan-African spirit and force.

Whether at Itumbi, Konga or Bagamoyo, we all lived, mixed, mingled and trained as freedom fighters across nationalities and Liberation Movements, because we shared the same spirit of nationalism and transcendent Pan-Africanism. Africa was united and fought as one.”

The above statement was shared by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa last week in his weekly column published by this newspaper and our sister paper, The Sunday Mail.

The sentiments came at the right time when the continent celebrates Africa month, which climaxes with the Africa Day.

Pan Africanism is the principle or advocacy of the political union of all the indigenous inhabitants of Africa.

It is the sentiment that people of African descent have a great deal in common, a fact that deserves notice and even celebration, and rightfully takes centre stage when the continent celebrates Africa Day on 25 May every year.

Academics say Pan-Africanism can be said to have its origins in the struggles of the African people against enslavement and colonisation and this struggle may be traced back to the first resistance on slave ships —rebellions and suicides — through the constant plantation and colonial uprisings and the “Back to Africa” movements of the 19th century.

It is based on the belief that unity is vital to economic, social, and political progress and aims to “unify and uplift” people of African descent.

The same spirit of oneness, being a brother’s keeper, has kept the continent going ever since, and that spirit should be taught to the new generations to come, simply because that is who we are as Africans.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa weighed in last week saying at its prime, the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) asserted a resolute cause to complete the decolonisation of the entire continent.

As part of consolidating the continent’s hard-earned independence, the African Union (AU) has been at the fore of promoting freedom, equality, justice and sustainable development.

The minister added that it was also time to “celebrate the illustrious role of Pan-African conscious media players who have lobbied for Afro-centred information sharing and in the process strengthening the synergies of the continent and its Diaspora.

“The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services salutes all media organisations that supported our liberation struggle.

As a nation, we are indebted to the solidarity given to us by friendly African media players in supporting our policies at the continental and global stage since 1980.

We express our exclusive gratitude to the various media houses that have projected a positive image of our nation in the past 21 years since the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States of America (USA) and its other worldwide anti-land reform allies.

“The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services further expresses unreserved gratitude to the AU and Sadc for initiating the now widely embraced 25 October Anti Sanctions Resolution.

We are thankful that the continent finds value in our cause for the unequivocal removal of the illegal sanctions.

This support resonates with the Pan-African anti-colonial agency enforced through the Constitutive Act of the African Union.”