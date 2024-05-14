African School of Bible Emissions holds inaugural graduation

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

The African School of Bible Emissions held its first graduation ceremony on Saturday, conferring National Certificates to seven students who completed their studies in Pastoral Studies, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

The graduates were capped by the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, and the Director of the African School of Bible Emissions, Mr Nkosilathi Mpofu.

Deputy Minister Sibanda commended the students for their hardwork and dedication and encouraged them to work extra hard in developing the country.

“To the graduates, the Government applauds your hard work and resilience. The institution has given you a life of purpose and impact. The world can be harsh and it is easy to get discouraged but hold on to the teachings of the school so that you change the world for the better. This generation is counting on you to make a stand. Allow your light to shine bright and inspire hope in the world that needs hope,” he said.

The Deputy Minister urged the graduates to use their skills and knowledge to make a positive impact and transform Zimbabwe. He said the ‘ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ mantra is not just a slogan or a political statement but a statement that urges all Zimbabweans to take charge in the development of the country.

“We acknowledge the African School of Bible Emissions as a private college working with the Ministry of Education to deliver quality education. As Zimbabweans, we must be mindful that our country’s development lies with us and l encourage you all students to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 through education and innovation,

“The saying ‘ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ is not just a slogan but it’s a call to action. It reminds us that the development of our country lies in our own hands. We must take ownership of our future and work together to build a prosperous nation. As we celebrate the achievements of these graduates, we are reminded that education is the key to unlocking our potential and driving progress,” he said.

Director of the African School of Bible Emissions, Mr Nkosilathi Mpofu said he takes immense pride in all the graduating students.

“I would like to applaud all those graduating today because their courage in being the first ever students in the school demonstrates their strong character and dedication to expanding God’s kingdom,

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science, and Technology Development for their patience and support during our initial stages and also our past and present team members whose hard work and dedication has been essential to the school’s existence and success as the graduates are a testament to these efforts,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said as an institution they will continue pushing the work of Christ as their vision extends beyond a conventional educational institution solely focusing on biblical training for men and women.

The African school of Bible Emissions was established in 2020 and is dedicated to delivering a Christ-centred, bible based and mission-minded Christian education to Zimbabwe and beyond through nationally accredited certificate and diploma programs.

“Our vision for an accredited Christian university is a bold step towards expanding our reach and impact, and we are committed to making it a reality by providing a holistic education that combines academic excellence with spiritual growth and development,” he said.