African Sun appoints Mr Laurie Ward as COO

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

HOSPITALITY group, African Sun Limited has appointed Mr Laurie Ward as the chief operating officer (COO) effective from December 8, 2023.

In a statement, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed the entity’s company secretary and governance executive, Mr Venon Musimbe said Mr Ward joined the company in April this year.

“The board of directors of African Sun Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Ward as the Chief Operating Officer (an ex-officio member of the Board), effective from the 8th of December 2023.

“Laurie joined the company in April 2023 and has over 20 years of executive management experience both internationally and throughout Africa, primarily in hospitality and project management, including exposure to best-in-class hotel brands such as Four Seasons, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Singita,” he said.

He said Mr Ward is a chartered accountant (Zimbabwe), having served his articles with the Ernst and Young Mutare office, while he holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Rhodes University in South Africa.

“The board congratulates Laurie on his appointment and wishes him well in this new role.”

Meanwhile, African Sun has declared an interim dividend of US$0.0005075 per share payable in respect of all ordinary shares of the company.