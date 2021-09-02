Agilitee Africa boss among top 20 global male leaders

Online Reporter

Agilitee Africa chief executive Dr Mandla Lamba, whose company is championing the growth of electric vehicles industry in Africa, including Zimbabwe, has been named among the 20 male global business leaders to look up to in 2021.

The nomination was announced by Passion Vista, a leading global business development organisation. Announcing the nomination in a statement on Wednesday, Passion Vista said Dr Lamba was the only African on the prestigious list.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Lamba said he was humbled to be named among the world’s game changers in promoting business.

“I am humbled and honoured to be named among the world’s best. Agilitee Africa is a movement that is blazing a trail and we will continue to develop the electric vehicles industry around Africa to promote green technology, create jobs and positively change the lives of many while also sustainably managing the environment.”

In Zimbabwe, Agilitee Africa is in the process of setting up shop in Harare and Bulawayo with plans to establish an assembly plant to manufacture electric vehicles.

This supports plans by the Government to increase the number of electric vehicles in the country to reduce the fuel import bill and support green technology.