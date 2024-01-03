Agricultural land is not for sale – Government

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has warned people against illegally settling on agricultural land saying those that are doing so will be evicted and prosecuted.

In a statement, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka reminded the public that agricultural land was not for sale but was acquired through application.

He said Government had noted, with concern, the increased number of illegal settlers on agricultural land and was notifying the nation of various measures to curb these.

“Only the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is authorised to issue tenure documents on agricultural land as he administers relevant Acts assigned to him by the President,” said Dr Masuka

He said it was a criminal offence, in terms of the Zimbabwe Land Commission Act [Chapter 20:29] and the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act [Chapter 20:28], to occupy State land without lawful authority in the form of a permit, an offer letter or a lease.

Dr Masuka said land applications should be made to the district and provincial lands offices where applicants get waiting list allocation numbers which they should use to track progress with their applications.

He said war veterans and youths have a 20 percent quota each and have a separate application register and a separate waiting list.

“Land applicants who are recommended for land allocation should wait to get tenure documents before occupying recommended pieces of land. Government will not regularise those that settle themselves on State land without procedurally issued tenure documents. The full wrath of the law will be applied in such cases of illegal settlements.

“Those found occupying State land without authority will be prosecuted. The nation is being advised that agricultural land is not for sale. Do not pay and do not allow anyone to charge you to access agricultural land. Report any such activities to the nearest law enforcement agencies,” said Dr Masuka.

He said Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, in their capacity as chairpersons of provincial land committees, should activate the necessary structures to deter and evict any illegal settlers. @nyeve14