Agriculture development to drive rural industrialisation

THERE is no doubt that the country’s economy is agriculture-based and mindful of that, the Government has been working hard to ensure nutrition and food security is guaranteed in the country through a number of initiatives.

Through such programmes as the Presidential agricultural scheme, President Mnangagwa has been ensuring that the country’s urban and rural communities get equal opportunities to feed themselves as he walks the talk that no one will die of hunger.

His dream of ensuring food self-sufficiency at household level is gaining traction as the agricultural sector is set to have a bumper harvest again this year with abundant rains in most parts of the country while the country’s dams have started recording significant inflows, itself a pointer not only to a year of agricultural bliss but to rural industrialisation driven by availability of water.

The national dam levels according the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) on 14 January had risen to about 82,6 percent which is above the 63,7 percent expected at this time of the year.

In Masvingo, the country’s largest inland dam, Tugwi-Mukosi had by 18 January recorded 102,3 percent and government is targeting the development of about 40 000 hectares to be put under irrigation around the dam.

Mutirikwi Dam by 17 January had recorded 94,2 percent and the province is targeting the development of 4 000 hectares in the upper areas of the water reservoir in Bikita district while Muzhwi Dam near Mashava along Shashe River had recorded 111 percent by 17 January and over 3 000 families are set to benefit from the dam through irrigation agriculture.

A study is underway that is expected to give birth to a construction of a canal from the dam to Mushandike Irrigation Scheme cutting through parts of Chivi North and Chivi Central.

Some of the schemes that are being implemented under the Presidential schemes are the Presidential Rural Horticulture Scheme, Presidential Poultry Scheme, and Presidential Climate Proofed Programme — Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme.

In line with the national trajectory of having an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and pushing towards its achievement, last year the President commissioned the fruit and vegetables processing plant in Mutoko, the Jinjika nutrition village where the Presidential Rural Development Scheme was launched, the marula processing plant in Mwenezi and the Presidential livestock scheme which was launched this year in Kwekwe where 600 youths drawn from across the country’s provinces received heifers to kick-start the project.

The idea is to identify natural resources that are found in an area and find ways of adding value and create ready markets for products that can be made from the resources for the benefit of the community thereby creating industries that improve the people’s lives.

According to the country’s economic blueprint — National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) the agricultural sector is responsible for feeding the nation and providing livelihoods to 67 percent of the country’s population in rural areas and is vital for recovery and growth of the economy.

As part of strategies for rural development about 35 000 boreholes will be drilled for rural communities across the country to ensure water supply at least according to the NDS1. All these initiatives are part of the agriculture sector’s low hanging fruits that confirms it as having the potential to drive economic growth and development not only in town but in the countryside too.

The development dovetails with the initiative of creating development in rural communities.

The projects are also designed to ensure that no one and no place is left behind as the programmes also seek to help ease congestion and pressure in the urban centres by ushering in a new urge to migrate to the rural areas.

“In order to climate proof agriculture, irrigation rehabilitation and expansion, promotion and adoption of research that improves productivity of seed and animal varieties, upscaling of climate smart agriculture practises such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, and capacitation of extension services will be prioritised.

“The NDS1 seeks to promote agricultural mechanisation, farm structures and irrigation technologies and utilisation of existing water bodies as a means to increase crop and livestock productivity and production.

The country is targeting expanded irrigation development and water harvesting for enhanced agriculture production and productivity, targeting over 350 000 ha during the NDS1.

Among other dams, the following have been earmarked for expanding irrigation development: Tugwi-Mukosi, Gwayi-Shangaan, Marovanyati, Osborne and Zhove.

The Irrigation Development Fund will be revived and resources directed towards irrigation development and irrigation infrastructure rehabilitation,” reads part of the economic blueprint that brings into perspective the country’s economic course as it strains towards vision 2030.

In the 2022 National Budget, Treasury availed $400 million for rural development and is expected to release funds to support 200 hectares for irrigational development per district in support of the provisions of the NDS1.

“Government recognises the importance of our rural service centres, which have become the nuclei of rural development.

However, the bulk of these centres lack the requisite infrastructure and services such as water supply systems, road networks, ICT, health and power among others, which impede their development.

“In order to accelerate rural development, the 2022 National Budget has set aside an allocation of $400 million for the above amenities and requirements, including solid waste management, such as flush toilets beginning with schools and health centres.

Additionally, Government will support the 200ha irrigation development per each district as a way of promoting income generation at district level, as this also supports economic activity at centre/local level,” reads part of the 2022 National Budget statement.

The budget is therefore set to actualise the NDS1 and the Second Republic has made tremendous strides in ensuring there is requisite infrastructure in place for the achievement of vision 2030 where devolution is also expected to continue developing the country’s rural communities whose infrastructure was crying out for face lifting.

Roads, clinics, schools, dams for irrigation and general water supply and bridges are under construction in different rural communities reviving people’s spirits for a raised standard of living which they have longed for.