Agriculture organisation to honour women in agriculture under Intwasa/Pfumvudza

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

AN agriculture-based organisation 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation is in the process of establishing an awards fete set to honour women in agriculture particularly those farming under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza concept commonly known as conservation agriculture.

The awards have been named 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation 2020 Rural Young Women in Agriculture Recognition Awards and are at an advanced stage. Last year, the organisation awarded young entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector to boost confidence in their sustainability.

The organisation’s Programs Officer Miss Ruth Chomola said they have embarked on women in agriculture mentorship programmes including recognition of the best young women who did well in farming this season under Intwasa/Pfumvudza concept.

The concept was launched last year by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement targeting rural and some urban farmers in Zimbabwe.

“We have chosen to work with the women since they constitute over 70% of the rural farmers and as an organisation we value the role women play in ensuring food security in the country. Females, especially the youth tend to be neglected on most of the programmes and we have tailored our programmes to ensure that we prioritise them since they are always disadvantage.

“The main purpose of this initiative is to capacitate young female farmers on climate change, health and nutrition based farming and encourage other women to participate in livelihoods projects which sustain their lives through recognition and awards,” she added.

Miss Chomola said the awards will be held as per province with Midlands followed by Matabeleland provinces before the programme is rolled out countrywide.

“The awards are now at an advanced stage and winners are expected to walk away with ox-drawn ploughs, maize seeds, hoes and certificates. We are working in-conjuction with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation and Ministry of Women Affairs. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will be guided on the numbers of people attending a gathering as per province. As part of our strategic objectives in promoting sustainable agriculture through empowerment of communities, 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation will establish community gardens in Midlands taking into consideration health issues. We will capacitate women on health living through inclusion of biofortfied crops such as beans and yellow maize,” she said.

4-H Zimbabwe Foundation is a youth organisation based in Harare and it tackles issues affecting youth in Zimbabwe. Other thematic areas include Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture, STEM, Career guidance and Health living and Environment. The organisation works with school children, out of school youth in Zimbabwe and homes like Jairos Jiri Bulawayo in setting up nutritional gardens.

