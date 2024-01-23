Ajax Hotspurs Defender Attracts Topflight Interest

Gerald Sibanda

ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Ajax Hotspurs did not have a season to remember last year, but their defender Methembe Ncube was one of the team’s best performers, making him a target for Premier League teams.

He has been training with an unnamed Premier League club but he was said to be a target for many teams such as Chicken Inn and new boys Arenel Movers.

After a first half of the season which was hampered by injury problems, his return in the second round of last year’s Southern Region Division One matches was monumental in Ajax’s survival.

He played the last 11 matches and had six clean sheets and the 25-year-old said that the last part of the season played a huge role in improving him as a defender.

“I discovered a lot of things about myself last season, what I could do and what I could not do. I think I have matured a lot in my game and to be honest, it was not easy to come back from a muscle injury after not having gone through the pre-season period with the guys, my confidence was very low.

“After the season I realised that I had improved a lot in my football and I thought to myself that I was actually ready for a bigger challenge,” said Ncube.

The Nkulumane bred defender also has an advantage of being a utility player, he can play as a right back, centreback and also as a defensive midfielder.

He started his career at junior level with Nketa’s Streetset, before joining Highlanders for the rest of his stint as a junior player.

He then joined Talen Vision at Division Two level and was part of the squad that promoted the team to Division One level.

He then joined Sphambaniso Dube’s Ajax Hotspurs in 2022.