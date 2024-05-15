AKA, Tibz murder suspects denied bail

AKA, Tibz murder suspects denied bail Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, were denied bail by the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday. Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Sunday News

Bail has been denied to five suspects linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, at Durban’s Wish restaurant on the trendy Florida Road in February last year.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The accused face 11 charges: two of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition. The state has since added money laundering to the charges.

Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo said there was overwhelming evidence against the five, especially Gwabeni.

It emerged during their bail applications that R800,000 was paid into Gwabeni’s bank account a day after AKA and Motsoane were murdered. Gwabeni then transferred R665,000 to the other accused and two brothers in Eswatini, but excluded Myeza.

During previous court appearances senior state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba maintained Gwabeni, the alleged mastermind in the murders, has failed to show the distribution of money paid into his bank account was for legitimate reasons.

TimesLIVE

