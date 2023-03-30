All in place for TrySupps Novice Zimbabwe bodybuilding contest

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) first event of the year which will be the TrySupps Novice Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare.

For the second year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company TrySupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF).

The contest is usually a precursor to the Ironman and the nationals among several other contests held within the calendar year.

The Mr and Ms Novice contest seeks to create space for athletes’ development in terms of physique, attitude, character, stage presence and exposure.

“We are good to go. Everything is in place and we look forward to successful competition. We expect athletes from around the country to grace the competition. We are confident the event will be a success and will be a platform for up and coming athletes to showcase their talent,” said Gumbo.

Gumbo won the 2019 National Championship and decided to partner NFZBBF for the 2022 and 2023 Mr and Ms Novice contests.

The contest will see bodybuilders facing off in different categories which include Junior Men Under-21, Senior Men Open, Women Bikini fitness, Men’s fitness and Wheelchair bodybuilding.

Bulawayo based bodybuilder, Lucky Mbundire, winner of the Mr Western title held in Sizinda is looking forward to competing in the Novice Zimbabwe. The 26-year old Mbundire has been working hard at Body Works Gym as he prepares for his first ever national competition. [email protected]