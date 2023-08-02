All set for Bulawayo Presidential Star Rally

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

President Mnangagwa is expected to touch down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport anytime now enroute to the Presidential Star rally at Cowdray Park grounds.

Before addressing what is expected to be a record breaking bumper crowd at the rally, the Zanu-PF First Secretary and President is set to commission the Cowdray Park Health Clinic.

Unlike in his previous visits to Bulawayo where he has always been welcomed by excited party supporters, President Mnangagwa will today touch down to an unusually quiet airport as supporters are already waiting for him at the rally site in Cowdray Park.

Today’s rally is expected to attract nearly 100 000 enthusiastic party supporters at a time that Zanu-PF has already bagged three national assembly seats uncontested following the disqualification of 12 Citizens’Coalition for Change candidates for late filing of nomination papers which led to the ZANU-PF candidates, Professor Mthuli Ncube (Cowdray Park constituency), Cde Tendai Charuka (Bulawayo Central) and Cde Raj Modi (Bulawayo South) winning the seats uncontested as their challengers were only from the CCC party.