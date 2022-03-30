All set for Independence celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE number of children that will attend this year’s Children party has been increased so as to ensure that more children get the opportunity to interact with the First Family.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Minister Mutsvangwa also clarified that the Children’s party will be held at the State House in Bulawayo.

This year the country’s main Independence celebrations and Children’s party will for the first time be held in Bulawayo.

“The nation is being informed that preparations for the Celebrations are in full swing, and His Excellency the President will address the nation from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on 18 April 2022.

“This year’s Children’s Party will be held at State House in Bulawayo, and not Khumalo Hockey Stadium as alluded to earlier, and will be attended by 1 090 learners. The number of learners has been increased in order to afford the children from Bulawayo an opportunity to interact with the First Family,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further revealed that Cabinet approved the themes for the mass displays and the training for the mass displays commenced on 23 March, 2022.

“The nation is being advised that the Independence Flame will be taken from Khami Monument through Bulawayo suburbs on 17 April, 2022, on its way to the Bulawayo Natural Museum of Zimbabwe.

“It will pass through the following suburbs: Nkulumane; Nketa; Emganwini; Tshabalala; Phelandaba; Pumula; Magwegwe; Gwabalanda; Luveve; Emakhandeni; Entumbane and then the Central Business District,” she said.

The Minister further stated that the onset of the 42nd Anniversary Independence Day Celebrations will be marked by fireworks at midnight on 17 April 2022 with the Independence Gala set to be held outside the Barbourfields Stadium on 18 April, 2022 in compliance with Covid-19 Protocols and Regulations.