All Set for Matabeleland South Athletics Board championships

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter 

THE Matabeleland South Athletics Board (MSAB) will play host to a pre-season track and field event at White City Stadium on Saturday.

The Open Track and Field event will be held under the theme ‘building towards a greater 2024.’

In a statement, the MSAB said athletes from all around the country are welcome to the meet.

“We are inviting Nash, Naph clubs and all stakeholders to an exciting 2024 preparatory competition. We have chosen to have it in Bulawayo because of its centrality. Events on offer will include the 5000m, 3000m 1500m, 100m, 200m and 400m relays.

The field events for the day will be long jump, high jump, discus, Javelin and Triple jump,” read the statement.

Athletes have started registering for the event, with those in Bulawayo free to register with the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab).

