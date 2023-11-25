All set for ROIL BAAs…top 10 nominees for People’s choice awards named

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

ALL is set for the glamourous ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards with organisers on Friday night announcing the top ten nominees for the People’s choice awards, with the winner set to drive away with a car.

The ceremony, which has been dubbed the biggest dress party in Bulawayo, will this year be hosted at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

One of the organisers, Kudakwashe Takundwa revealed that the event, which is taking place today, will feature a line-up of talented individuals from various artistic disciplines.

“Putting up this event is not an easy one as it comes with a lot of challenges with some that can be attributed to funds and funding,” said Takundwa. “To ensure a smooth and successful night, we have a sponsorship from Coast Guards Security who are our security partner and will make sure all in terms of security wise is in order,” he added.

The in-house band and ensemble, which has been rehearsing for weeks will perform at the awards.

“An amazing performance from our in-house band and ensemble that has been on rehearsal in the last few weeks, the ensemble also features artists that were picked through the #BAAElevate auditions done with support from the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe.

“The number of people over the years who have had an interest in being part of the awards as sponsors, audience, performing artiste or nominees and also the number of nominations that artists from various places around the world who are from Bulawayo have sent to us have shown how vital the awards are to the arts community,” said Takundwa.

For the top 10 nominees, Takundwa revealed that the winner for the People’s Choice award will be voted by those that will attend the event. Last year the People’s Choice award was won by Msiz’kay who walked away with a housing stand.

For this year, the top 10 that were announces are; Nonduduzo Ncube, Nitefreak, Umnikazi wemphupu, Zenzo Nyathi, Insimbi zeZhwane, Noluntu J, Godolude,Mandie Mae, Madlela, Aphiwe & Sobancane

For those who won’t be able to attend the awards, Takundwa revealed that they will be streamed on various online platforms including their Facebook page.

Sunday News will also be streaming the event on the Facebook page Sunday News Zimbabwe.