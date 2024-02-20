All set for the National Youth Day

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ALL is set for the 2024 National Youth Day Celebrations, with President Mnangagwa expected to headline the event as the guest of honour at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo on Wednesday.

Foreign delegates from South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania are also expected to grace the occasion, which will see more than 30 000 young people from across the country are to converge for the celebrations.

This year’s celebrations will run under the theme: “Positioning youth empowerment and development towards achieving Vision 2030.”

Celebrated every year on February 21, the national holiday is the late former President Cde Robert Mugabe’s date of birth.

It seeks to honour his legacy and encourage youths to adopt sound leadership values by emulating the ethos espoused by national liberators.

Cabinet on Tuesday received an update on the preparations for the 2024 National Youth Day Celebrations, which Vice President Kembo Mohadi presented as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said key logistics for the event were in place, while the event also provides young people with various opportunities.

“Preparations for the event are well on course, with adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transportation of the youths having been finalised.

“The National Youth Day is celebrated annually in order to recognise youths, reflect on their contributions to the country’s development and encourage them to adopt good leadership values through emulating the forebearers who fought for the country’s independence,” he said.

“The youths constitute 64 percent of the country’s population and the National Youth Day Celebrations will enable the youths and Government to take stock of the empowerment programmes to date and engage on community-specific change projects. The event also provides young people with opportunities for ownership, accountability, responsibility and sustainability of initiatives, while ensuring that we leave no place and no one behind.”

He said the objectives of the 2024 National Youth Day Celebrations are to celebrate the National Youth Day were to identify and unlock the socio-economic potential of youths through building the capacity of young people.

As well as to identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for youths by engaging policymakers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards achievement of Vision 2030.

“It also aims to increase awareness, commitment and investment in youth development initiatives, programmes and projects. The event will host an Economic Dialogue, during which a youth representative will make a presentation on issues affecting the youths,” he added.

“The Economic Dialogue will bring together about 30 000 youths from all provinces of the country, and the President Mnangagwa, will be the guest of honour.”