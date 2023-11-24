All set for Zimbabwe Match Play golf tourney

Brandon Moyo

THE top 64 players on the national order of merit will take to the greens on Saturday to compete in the highly anticipated Zimbabwe Match Play golf championship that will be hosted at Norton Golf Club.

The flagship two-day golf event brings together the top amateur players in the country and will present them the opportunity to have the bragging rights as the best amateur golfer.

It will come to a close on Sunday where a champion will be crowned.

With the top 64 players on the order of merit in the country coming in to compete, the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) President, Martin Chikwana is expecting a competitive field of golf.

“The top players in the country will be participating so it’s going to be a competitive field. It’s an opportunity for players to be the Zimbabwean champion therefore all will be keen to be called the national champion,” said Chikwana.

The Zimbabwe Match Play has been on the ZGA calendar for years as it has been used to determine who will be the top player in the country. Chikwana added that it is of paramount importance because it also contributes to World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

“It contributes to WAGR because we have just registered it as a top event so it is good for the players,” he said.

Entries for the flagship championship closed yesterday. It is a knockout competition. – @brandon_malvin