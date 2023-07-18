All set for Zimbabwe School of Mines 21km race

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LONG-DISTANCE runners have been encouraged to register for the upcoming Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) 21km to start and finish at the institution on July 29.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said athletes should grab this opportunity as road races have been scarce in the post-covid 19 era.

“We are excited to have the race. We are looking forward to having a strong field of athletes. It’s always an honour when companies choose to work with us because this also benefits the sport,” said Madanyika.

The ZSM is a fundraising event aimed at raising funds to drill and equip the school with at least four boreholes.

Registration for the event is now open with fees pegged at US$10 for the 10 km race, US$5 for the 5 km race and US$15 for the 21 km race.

Bab is on a drive to bring back popular and bigger road races in the city.

One significant road race Bab has managed to retain after Covid-19 is the Liquor Hub 10km.

