All set for Zimpapers 2020 Cancer Power Walk Virtual Edition

Sunday News Reporter

ZIMPAPERS has hailed corporates and organisations who have partnered it in this year’s edition of the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk, scheduled for 7 November, saying through their support, they have shown commitment to the well-being of the public.

So far the Chinese Embassy, Plascon, Medirite Healthcare and Allan Wack and Shepherd are on board as sponsors of the Group’s Cancer Power Walk, whose objective is to raise awareness on cancer while fundraising for Island Hospice ’s palliative care programmes. All proceeds from the Annual Cancer Power Walk go to Island Hospice and Healthcare.

While in previous years, the Cancer Power Walk has seen thousands of Zimbabweans come together in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Kariba to walk and run for Cancer; this year the event is expected to bring together even more people across the world as it has gone virtual due to Covid-19.

The Zimpapers Group public relations and corporate affairs manager, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi, said the support of both corporate sponsors and individuals has always been key in making the Cancer Power Walk a success.

“We are very grateful to the Chinese Embassy, Plascon, Meditite Healthcare and Allan Wack and Shepherd for coming on board. I would also like to thank the many Zimbabweans both at home and abroad who are donating to this cause on a daily basis. Whenever we come together; we make a difference. We achieve so much more than when we do things individually. Cancer affects all of us and I would like to call on other corporates and individuals to partner us in this cause for we will make a greater impact that way,” she said.

With this year’s event being virtual, Ms Tonhodzayi said people from any part of the world should take time to participate.

“You can walk or run (5km/10km) from anywhere this time around as long as it is between 6:am and 6:pm. Let’s all come together in our millions. Just grab something pink in your wardrobe and get out there with your partner, friends and neighbours. Let’s walk and run as neighbours on this day. Let’s come together virtually with our family and friends in Europe, America, China, South Africa and everywhere else and do this. Technology allows it so let’s go even bigger and colour the world pink. By doing so, we will be showing solidarity with those affected by Cancer who we know face a tough time every day with treatment being largely inaccessible. Let us celebrate the Cancer survivors while also honouring those who have died from Cancer.”

Apart from the advocacy aspect of raising awareness, the event is aimed at people to embrace exercise as a way of life, with the walk being fused with runs as well as Zumba class; which will be hosted by Zororo Nhira popularly known as Zorro from 8:am.

Participants will be encouraged to take pictures and videos of their walk/run and Zumba sessions and upload them on the Group’s online platforms with lucky participants winning some exciting prizes.

Ms Tonhodzayi encouraged people to like the “Zimpapers Facebook page and join the Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk Event online; while also following the group on twitter. This year the company has scrapped registration fees for participants, pushing instead for donations and sponsorship for the cause. Registration is already underway.

Individuals and corporates who wish to donate in cash or in kind can contact Pauline Matanda on 0715679405/0772977931, email [email protected] For monetary deposits well-wishers can use FBC bank, account number 3132517010192 or Ecocash merchant code 019201. The event is running under the theme ‘I Am and I Will’ and the hashtag is #ZimpapersCancerPowerWalk