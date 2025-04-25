All set for ZITF official opening

Vusumuzi Dube, Deputy Radar Editor

Hundreds have gathered at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre’s main arena where Mozambique President, Daniel Chapo will soon officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

President Chapo, who is accompanied by his host, President Mnangagwa have just completed touring stands at this year’s trade showcase.

The Mozambican leader is the guest of honour at this year’s oversubscribed global expo, which is running under the theme,”Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”

The trade showcase has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region, and the globe.