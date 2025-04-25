All set for ZITF official opening

25 Apr, 2025 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
All set for ZITF official opening

Vusumuzi Dube, Deputy Radar Editor

Hundreds have gathered at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre’s main arena where Mozambique President, Daniel Chapo will soon officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

President Chapo, who is accompanied by his host, President Mnangagwa have just completed touring stands at this year’s trade showcase.

The Mozambican leader is the guest of honour at this year’s oversubscribed global expo, which is running under the theme,”Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”

The trade showcase has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region, and the globe.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting